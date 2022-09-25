Tolentino: Statement on President Marcos Jr.'s recognition of the US as an importnt ally

STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT MARCOS JR.'s RECOGNITION OF THE US AS AN IMPORTANT ALLY

I support President Marcos' recognition of the United States as our most important economic and defense ally. This is not a "pivot" , as this mirrors chronicled and deeply-rooted bonds between Filipinos and Americans. There has never been a shift insofar as our historical alliance with the United States is concerned.

The previous Administration's "recalibrated" relations with other countries is part of the dynamics of evolving diplomacy wherein the interests of the Nation is always primordial. The recent events in New York should signal a more robust economic, military and people-to-people partnership with the United States, as it has always been."

- SEN. FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO

Vice chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Relations