Pia lauds DMW, POEA response to her speech on OFWs being made to wear PPEs

Statement of Senator Pia Cayetano

I welcome Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople's response to my Sept.21 privilege speech, as well as POEA's issuance of Advisory No.62, which prohibits any requirement for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to wear full PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) upon departure.

With this order in place, violators must be immediately reported to authorities and dealt with.