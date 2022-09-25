Submit Release
News Search

There were 232 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,108 in the last 365 days.

Pia lauds DMW, POEA response to her speech on OFWs being made to wear PPEs

PHILIPPINES, September 25 - Press Release
September 24, 2022

Pia lauds DMW, POEA response to her speech on OFWs being made to wear PPEs
Statement of Senator Pia Cayetano

I welcome Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople's response to my Sept.21 privilege speech, as well as POEA's issuance of Advisory No.62, which prohibits any requirement for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to wear full PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) upon departure.

With this order in place, violators must be immediately reported to authorities and dealt with.

You just read:

Pia lauds DMW, POEA response to her speech on OFWs being made to wear PPEs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.