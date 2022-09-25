All Year Cooling and Heating of Coral Springs, FL to Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

All Year Cooling and Heating is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling and Heating will now be accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option for all of its services.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Year Cooling and Heating will now be accepting cryptocurrency as a payment option for all of its services. This move comes as the company looks to embrace new technologies and provide its customers with more convenient payment options. Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that uses cryptography for security. Cryptocurrencies are decentralized, meaning they are not subject to government or financial institution control. Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, was created in 2009.

While All Year Cooling and Heating has always been an early adopter of new technologies, this is the first time the company has cryptocurrency as payment. All Year Cooling and Heating is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience and this includes giving them the ability to pay for their services in the way that is most convenient for them. In addition to credit cards and cash, customers will now be able to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash to pay for all of their cooling and heating needs.

"We're always looking for ways to make our customers' lives easier and accepting cryptocurrency is just one more way we're doing that," said All Year Cooling and Heating president, Thomas “Tommy” Smith. "We understand that not everyone is comfortable using traditional payment methods and this gives our customers another convenient option."

All Year Cooling and Heating has been servicing residents across South Florida for over 45 years and has built a reputation for being an industry leader. The company offers a wide range of services including air conditioning repair, installation, and maintenance, as well as all year cooling service plans. They have a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing the best possible service to their customers.

For more information about All Year Cooling and Heating, or to schedule a service, please visit their website at www.allyearcooling.com or call 888-204-5554.

About All Year Cooling and Heating

All Year Cooling and Heating is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling and Heating has serviced over 300,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 49 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions.

All Year Cooling and Heating is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling and Heating serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling and Heating dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.

All Year Cooling and Heating provides a comprehensive AC system evaluation with every service call. They ensure the customer’s home is cool and comfortable, and inspect the AC unit, evaluate the entire ventilation system, all of the AC system will be diagnosed without any obligation to continue using All Year Cooling and Heating’s services. They use only the finest air conditioner repair technicians, who are thoroughly screened, tested and trained to ensure effective air conditioner repair. Every member of their team stays current with the latest developments and technology in air conditioner repair. With technology always changing and industry updates happening frequently, they also require additional air conditioner repair training in order to stay sharp.