CAMPROS Announces Once-in-a-Lifetime Sale on 6-Person Camping Tents

The tents are currently available at a whopping 40% off and makes the hobby more affordable for everyone to enjoy.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAMPROS is pleased to announce it is offering a once-in-a-lifetime sale on its wildly popular 6-person camping tents CAMPROS Global Corp. is an eminent outdoor equipment company offering top-notch quality products since its establishment in 2009. The company provides a wide range of premium products including canopies, camping chairs, sleeping bags, screen houses, and camping tents. As every idea starts with a reason, CAMPROS was founded with the aim to bring an ideal revolution in the concept of outdoor equipment by firmly staying committed to the finest quality.In the company’s most recent news, CAMPROS has launched an unheard-of sale on its 6-person camping tents. The sale includes a 40% discount on all of the 6-person tents the company carries and is designed to make camping more affordable for everyone.“Our mission at CAMPROS Global Corp. is to enrich and empower the lives of our customers by constantly providing the finest quality outdoor equipment at the most reasonable price possible,” says PR Manager of the company, Barry Chia. “We are committed to fostering an easy, hassle-free, and extremely enjoyable camping experience for our customers through our safe, durable, and dignified products that unlock every individual’s true potential to live, thrive and explore beautiful places with as comfortable as at their own home. As such, we are excited to offer such an unprecedented discount for our customers – especially those who may not be able to afford a quality 6-person tent otherwise.”Currently, CAMPROS offers two 6-person tents to choose from, those being the CAMPROS 6-Person Cabin Tent (Classic) and the CAMPROS 6-Person Cabin Tent (New). Each tent is available in different colors to suit all preferences, and showcase a variety of beneficial features, including:● 4-season use● Built-in zipper windows● Mesh roof for superior ventilation and airflow● Large mesh door● Shock corded fiberglass poles with pin and ring attachments for simple setup● 77 square feet of floor space● Heavy duty 600mm coated rain fly● Made from 185T polyester● 1000mm polyurethane hydrostatic rated coating; water-resistant● Quality guarantee● 1-year warranty with 30-day returns● Fast shipping● And much more!For more information about CAMPROS, or to place an order, please visit https://camphours.com About CAMPROSCAMPROS Global Corp. was established in 2009 to rave reviews. Since then, the company has expanded its product line twice, both in 2012 and 2016, as well as opening its first Shopify store in 2022.CAMPROS’ PR Manager, Barry Chia, boasts a wealth of experience in the industry, including running and managing a successful online camping gear boutique, handling online marketing, souring stock, logistics of ordering and delivery, customer care, and hiring staff.Due to his diligence and hard work ethic, Chia helped to increase profits by a whopping 10% per year in the last three years of operation.