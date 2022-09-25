Thunder Farm LF-3 (TF LF 3) live with up to 400% APY on BSC Network featuring $UFARM, $GAINS $CANU, $GFX
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFarm is all set to launch Thunder Farms which will go live on the Ethereum network as a Liquidity Farming Cohort featuring 4 leading blockchain projects including UniFarm($UFARM), Gains ($GAINS), Cannumo ($CANU), and GamyFi ($GFX).
The duration of staking in Thunder Farms is for 60 days. The user can stake any of the above-mentioned tokens and earn a minimum guaranteed APY of 80% through UniFarm’s platform https://app.unifarm.co. The stakers can maximize their rewards by up to 400% by purchasing a Booster Pack. This is an unlocked pool and users can unstake and claim their confirmed rewards anytime.
Thunder Farms projects offering-
-UniFarm($UFARM) is a Web 3 enabler that acts as a one-stop solution for every problem that a Defi startup will face, right from the very onset of launching their IDO (to raise funding) to improving the utility of their tokens via staking solution to help them scale.
-Gains ($GAIN) is one of the biggest and most respected crypto communities. This platform allows projects and users to come together and support each other. While investors can find nascent startups and get involved with them, projects on the other hand get the community support they need.
-GamyFi ($GFX) is a cross-chain gaming and fantasy sports platform built on polkadot. we provide secure and seamless gaming and sporting experience without boundaries.
-Cannumo ($CANU) creates a payment ecosystem that is fast, secure, and without the exorbitant transaction fees that the mainstream financial world imposes on cannabis merchants.
Additional benefits
Thunder Farms Gold NFT - The user can get Gold NFT by staking a minimum of $50 in any of the 20 Liquidity Farming that will be live till the end of October
The Gold NFT holders are eligible to participate in all the Mega Events rewards worth $10000. The stakers can win Silver NFT Airdrops by participating in the cross community activities like-
AMA on Telegram
Conclave
Staking Referrals
Spaces on Twitter
On the launch of ThunderFarms, Tanguy Nelly, Chief Marketing Officer, GAINS Associates said “We are thrilled to be a part of this Thunder Farm cohort. This is an opportunity for us to continue spreading the word about our launchpad as well as our life-changing deals despite the tough market conditions. Kudos to the UniFarm team for initiating this exciting campaign.”
Further added, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-founder, UniFarm and OroPocket said, “After incredible demand in our early cohorts, we are excited to bring continued gamified farming for token holders looking to gain exposure to multiple Defi projects in one pool”.
About UniFarm
UniFarm is a one-of-a-kind staking protocol that brings together various Defi projects in a single space and helps in long-term holdings. The aim is to create a collaborative platform for wealth creation. It has a user base of 12000+ and has farms with the likes of Matic, MantraDao, Paid Network, Razor, Reef, TVK, etc. It is a one-of-its-kind staking solution that protects its users from token price fluctuations and selling pressure.
