Premier’s statement on hurricane Fiona

CANADA, September 24 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs:

This morning, hurricane Fiona passed through Atlantic Canada bringing wind, rain and storm surge to mainly eastern and southern areas of New Brunswick. The storm surge saw elevated water levels, very large waves and rough surf resulting in power outages and damage.

While New Brunswick was spared the direct hit our neighbours in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador faced, there remains damage particularly to some infrastructure and private properties.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization (NBEMO), NB Power and partners have shifted their focus to recovery and assessing the damages of the storm. The extent of the damage may not be known for several days and we will be looking to determine what kind of financial assistance may be required.

NB Power is working diligently to re-establish power to tens of thousands of customers and anticipates everyone will be re-connected by tomorrow night at midnight. In some areas, restoration efforts have been impacted as large trees and debris need to be safely removed from lines before repairs can be made.

I thank all first responders, local emergency and government officials, NBEMO staff, NB Power staff and all those who have been working to keep New Brunswickers safe and deliver essential services in preparation for hurricane Fiona and now as we focus on recovery.

Marcia and I are keeping all those affected by Fiona in our thoughts. I have been in contact with my fellow premiers in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador to assure them that New Brunswick will provide whatever assistance we can.

