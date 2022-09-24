Monster Energy's Leah McCourt Defeats Dayana Silva at Bellator 285

Monster Energy congratulates Leah McCourt on defeating Dayana Silva at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday night.

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back in the winner's bracket! Monster Energy congratulates Leah McCourt on defeating Dayana Silva at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday night. In the main card bout contested in the women's featherweight division, the 30-year-old from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, earned a unanimous decision victory after three rounds (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally was contested in front of a high-energy audience at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The main card was broadcast on Showtime, and the Monster Energy Prelims streamed live on YouTube.

Monster Energy's Leah "The Curse" McCourt (7-2) came to Dublin looking to get back into the win column after suffering a decision loss against Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 275 in February 2022. Her opponent, Brazilian Dayana Silva (10-8), had previously defeated Janay Harding at Bellator 279 in April.

From the start, McCourt looked sharp and brought the pressure with controlled low kicks and a dangerous high kick that put her opponent on notice. When both fighters engaged in a clinch, Silva felt the full impact of McCourt's grappling ability. After landing a heavy combo, McCourt closed the round with a quick takedown that left Silva hanging on until the bell.

Round two started with fast footwork from McCourt and a precise left hook that shook Silva. But the Brazilian fired back, visibly damaging McCourt above the eye with a cut that would spell trouble later in the bout.

Although the facial bleeding intensified in round three, McCourt kept defending against a reinvigorated Silva. The Brazilian was swinging wildly, trying to cause maximum damage, but McCourt interfered with well-timed takedown attempts and landed punishing knees to the body. Right before the end of the fight, McCourt landed a series of impactful shots and was pronounced the winner by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

"I pushed for a win here in Dublin tonight. It really shows the progression in my game and what I worked for over the last 16 weeks," said Leah McCourt after her victory at Bellator 285.

Asked about her next fight, McCourt said: "February in Dublin! I don't care who. As long as I get to fight here in Dublin." Stay tuned for more now that McCourt is back in the winner's circle!

Now holding a professional MMA record of seven wins and two losses, McCourt is a Judo Black Belt as well as a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Before making her pro MMA debut on the Cage Warriors promotion in 2017, she earned titles as an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation gold medalist and IMMAF World and European Amateur champion.

