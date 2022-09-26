THE NEW SENSATION THAIWALA THAI TEA BRINGS RICHNESS AND POPS UP THE TONE AT EXPO EAST PHILADELPHIA
Oregon-based Thaiwala will be making everyone Fall in Love with the coziest and creamiest pure Thai tea at Philadelphia Natural Products Expo East.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The obsessively authentic Thai tea that quickly became a sensation, expanding to 5,000 stores across the US in the last six months, will bring its will bring its vibrant orange hue and fan-favorite, incredibly easy recipe to the city of Brotherly Love for the Natural Products Expo East 2022 from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1st at booth 2852.
As fall starts to set with the leaves beginning to change and the weather becoming crisper, Thaiwala invites the attendees to cozy up with a warm, creamy and luscious easy to make Thaiwala Tea. Perfectly marrying the autumn palette, Thaiwala also brings its natural and authentic recipe to delight the tastebuds. Attendees will be able to meet the team behind the most-wanted Fall-Winter ‘22 drink: Thaiwala Thai Tea.
The mega-famous drink in Thai cuisine, known for its use in Boba Teas, but also for its bright orange hue and its sweet flavor bound together with the subdued qualities of Thai tea, quickly became a pantry must-have since Thaiwala released its concentrate, easy to store, easy to prepare, and perfect to enjoy hot or cold. Thaiwala transformed the long process of making Thai tea into a seamless experience with a perfect concentrate that provides a comforting and fragrant drink at home by just adding equal parts of half and half and concentrate.
The shelf-stable Thai Tea concentrate that is taking over the household, skyrocketed in popularity for its bold and unique flavors and fragrances but also for its simpleness. Created by Heather Howitt, the successful creator of Oregon Chai, Thaiwala brings the experience of drinking an artfully crafted tea that sources the perfect ingredients to honor Thailand’s recipe and bottles it for a personal moment anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their couch or their desk with a slow brew infused with pandan leaf, organic caramel, organic cane, organic vanilla and pure cocoa.
Haven’t tried Thai iced tea yet?
Attendees, newcomers and regulars of the Natural Products Expo discovering the latest and the brightest in the natural food industry will get to learn about the star of the show: the fresh-cut organic Thai herb called the pandan leaf. Sourced directly from a tea farm in Northern Thailand, it’s partly this ingredient that makes Thaiwala stand out thanks to its unique superior quality, in addition to the innovative, final concentrate product.
Thaiwala makes this slow-steeped process possible by sourcing its fresh-cut Thai pandan leaves directly from a woman-owned farm that’s swarming with honeybees. The Thaiwala recipe is the only Thai tea recipe naturally colored with beta-carotene (as it’s the carrots that give Thaiwala’s Thai tea its iconic orange color). Each carton has eight plentiful servings for your crew and there’s no pesticides or herbicides in any part of the farmer’s growing process.
Thaiwala is available online at Amazon, as well as retail locations, grocers and cafes nationwide, and at Albertson’s Safeway, Kroeger, Whole Foods, Delhaize Banners, Costco LA and Texas as well as Costco Business Center, Giant and Stop and Shop. To find a store near you, visit its location finder. To learn more about Thaiwala, visit their website or Instagram.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Thaiwala and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent & Company
email us here