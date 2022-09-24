Wisdom Senior Care Expands in North Carolina Market by Awarding a Location in South Charlotte Area Charlotte, NC August 5th, 2022

Wisdom Senior Care is pleased to announce an important milestone in its franchise journey: expanding into South Charlotte, NC. The Power Brand Wisdom Senior Care, a woman-founded company, is pleased to expand its brand, vision, and purpose in the state of North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) September 24, 2022

For Vanessa Meritt & Whitney Adams, joining the Wisdom franchise family is a longtime dream come true. It will allow them to bring their compassion superpower for the industry while providing for themselves and their families.

Vanessa Meritt said: "When we discovered Wisdom Senior Care, we immediately felt a kinship with Carolyn and the leaders of Wisdom. They were committed to doing things differently. They prioritized dedication and character. Training and intentional hiring defined how they staffed and operated their branches."

Prospective business owners seek opportunities based on the strength, growth and longevity of the industry. People joining a franchise want to know that their investment will offer not merely returns but long-term success. After looking around, Vanessa Meritt & Whitney Adams found these elements in the Wisdom Senior Care brand. They are confident that this choice is à calling for them as they believed being drawn to Wisdom Senior Care through the franchise culture. They are motivated to grow a sustainable business while satisfying the needs of seniors in the south Charlotte local market.

About Wisdom Senior Care

Wisdom Senior Care's brand quickly joined the ranks of the International Franchise Association strongest and most dedicated advocates supporting and defending the franchising business model. Wisdom Senior Care is a franchise organization growing on the core values of Faith, Compassion, Commitment, Integrity, and Loyalty. Through sharing its system with like-minded and compassionate individuals in the family of Wisdom Business Owners, Wisdom Senior Care today has served more than 500 seniors in the state of North Carolina.

As a franchisor, the Wisdom Senior Care franchise was established in 2016 with the vision to create a network of successful Wisdom Business Owners in the home care industry. Wisdom Senior Care's team firmly believes that our older population is full of Wisdom and deserves to be kept in the comfort of their homes with compassionate care. This mission is achievable with the Faith of sharing proven systems. Wisdom Senior Care is driven by the quality of its franchisees, striving to keep more seniors happy in the comfort of their homes. Carolyn Thurston always invites women to follow their calling in healthcare and carry out their mission.

Are you ready to own a home care franchise with Wisdom Senior Care? For franchising information, call (800) 280-3758 or contact charles@wisdomseniorcare.com.

