New York ceremony marks Việt Nam's National Day, UN membership

VIETNAM, September 24 - NEW YORK — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh presided over a ceremony to mark Việt Nam’s 77th National Day (September 2) and the 45th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to the United Nations (September 20), with the attendance of representatives from the UN as well as leaders, ministers and officials of member states.

Speaking at the event, Minh briefed the participants on the country's development journey over the past more than seven decades as well as its outstanding contributions since becoming the 149th member of the UN on September 20, 1977.

He stressed that the similarity of important values and principles has created the foundation for the cooperation and partnership between Việt Nam and the UN. The values the UN has promoted are also the values generations of Vietnamese people have fought and sacrificed to protect – those are peace, national independence and justice, Minh stressed.

Amid international uncertainties, the Deputy PM once again affirmed the essential role of international solidarity and multilateralism, with the UN at the centre. He also asserted Việt Nam’s strong support for and commitment to the UN's role in leading and coordinating multilateral efforts to respond to global challenges.

Minh expressed his hope that international friends will support Việt Nam’s candidacy for the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term so that it can contribute more to the UN’s mission of ensuring and promoting human rights.

UN leaders and representatives of countries expressed their impressions of the achievements of the Vietnamese people over the past 77 years, from the struggle for national liberation and reunification to socio-economic development in recent years.

They welcomed Việt Nam’s achievements in implementing its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification as well as its active, balanced and responsible contributions to the common affairs of the UN and the international community. — VNS