Việt Nam boosts cooperation with Netherlands, African countries

VIETNAM, September 24 - NEW YORK — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh had bilateral meetings with the Dutch Prime Minister, and Foreign Ministers of Sierra Leon, Guinea-Bissau and Malawi in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

During Minh’s meeting with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, the two sides said that they treasured and gave priority to the development of the Việt Nam-Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership. They agreed to step up the exchange of high-level delegations, and resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms interrupted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minh thanked the Netherlands for donating one million doses of vaccines and medical equipment and supplies to help Việt Nam overcome the difficult period caused by the pandemic.

He suggested the Netherlands soon ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and work together with Việt Nam to effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), in order to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Rutte affirmed that relevant Dutch agencies would closely coordinate with the Vietnamese side to organise activities to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2023.

During his meeting with Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister David Francis, Minh proposed the two sides closely coordinate and implement measures to promote the agreements reached by their senior leaders during the Sierra Leonean President's visit to Việt Nam in March 2022, strengthen cooperation in agriculture and mining, and boost trade and investment as well as cooperation at multilateral forums.

Meeting Guinea-Bissau Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa, the Deputy PM affirmed that Việt Nam attached great importance to its friendship and multi-faceted cooperation with African friend nations, including Guinea-Bissau.

The two sides agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in economy, trade and agriculture; and further promote the role of the Guinea-Bissau Honorary Consul in Việt Nam to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in economy. Minh proposed Guinea-Bissau support Việt Nam’s candidacy for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term.

Receiving Malawi Foreign Minister Nency Tembo, Minh suggested the two sides soon sign a Joint Communiqué on the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations. Minh thanked for Malawi's support and expressed his hope to work with Malawi to promote cooperation between Việt Nam and African countries.

Both sides showed their belief that fine political-diplomatic relations would lay a foundation for the development of economic and trade ties in the coming time. — VNS