Under Secretary Jenkins to Participate in the IAEA General Conference in Vienna, Austria, September 25-28

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Vienna, Austria on September 25-28 to attend the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). She will accompany Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, head of the U.S. delegation, and Jill Hruby, Administrator of the Nuclear National Security Administration (NNSA) and the Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security.

While in Vienna, she will attend bilateral meetings, side events, and outreach engagements on nuclear-related issues to emphasize U.S. commitment to nonproliferation, reiterate U.S. steadfast support of Ukraine, continue to support the IAEA’s efforts in Ukraine, and promote civil-nuclear partnerships and the peaceful uses of nuclear technology. The Under Secretary, together with Under Secretary Hruby and Laura Holgate, U.S. Ambassador to the Vienna Office of the United Nations and to the IAEA, will also participate in a press event to discuss the United States’ goals and priorities for the IAEA General Conference.

The Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation’s Deputy Assistant Secretary Anthony Wier will accompany Under Secretary Jenkins.

