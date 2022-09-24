Submit Release
Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Vienna, September 27-29

Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance Mallory Stewart will travel to Vienna, Austria from September 27-29.  She will deliver remarks to the Plenary Session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Forum for Security Cooperation on Women, Peace, and Security, have bilateral meetings with delegations to the OSCE, and meet with the staff of the U.S. Mission to the OSCE.  Assistant Secretary Stewart will also meet with the Executive Secretary and key staff of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization’s Preparatory Commission highlighting strong U.S. support for the CTBT.

