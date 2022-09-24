Submit Release
News Search

There were 300 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,104 in the last 365 days.

NATIONAL BANK MUTUAL FUNDS CLASS ACTION REGARDING TRAILING COMMISSIONS PAID TO DISCOUNT BROKERS - NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION AND OPT-OUT DEADLINE

LONDON, ON, Sept. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - HAVE YOU HELD UNITS OF A NATIONAL BANK OR NBI PRIVATE PORTFOLIO MUTUAL FUND THROUGH A DISCOUNT BROKER?

The Superior Court of Justice of Ontario has certified a class action which permits a defined group of investors (the "Class") to pursue claims against National Bank Investments Inc. and Natcan Trust Company ("Defendants"). It is alleged that the Defendants paid excessive, inflated, and/or unearned trailing commissions to Discount Brokers out of the assets of the National Bank and NBI Private Portfolio Mutual Fund trusts. The class action claims monetary damages on behalf of the Class. The allegations made in the class action have not been proven and are contested by the Defendants.

If you wish to participate in the class action, DO NOTHING.

If you do not wish to participate in the class action, be bound by or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out by sending the opt-out form to RicePoint Administration Inc. by December 23, 2022.

To obtain a copy of the opt-out form or for other important information regarding the class action:

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/24/c6658.html

You just read:

NATIONAL BANK MUTUAL FUNDS CLASS ACTION REGARDING TRAILING COMMISSIONS PAID TO DISCOUNT BROKERS - NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION AND OPT-OUT DEADLINE

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.