Sweet Vegan Supports Vegan Trend and Supplies VIP & Gift Chocolates in NYC
The New York City-based company Sweet Vegan sells vegan chocolates, truffles, and gift boxes in more than 18 unique flavors and distributes them nationwide.
We believe in making a difference with chocolates. Our Dreamy Bites are hand-crafted with fresh ingredients. We give back to our community with love, one Dreamy Bite chocolate at a time.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Vegan is the trending lifestyle mantra worldwide! As a result, veganism has become more prevalent in various spheres of contemporary life, and the hotel industry is no exception. Many prominent hotel chains, such as Hilton and others, have even started offering a unique vegan suite to customers. In addition, many professional artisans and chefs in New York have begun using only plant-based ingredients to make vegan chocolates, candies, and dark chocolates. For instance, Sweet Vegan, a woman-owned and -operated business in NYC, is known for its sumptuous dark chocolates, which are the creation of Chef Andrea. She aims to deliver allergen-free, plant-based chocolates and other products that offer healthy alternatives to other chocolate options.
The increasing awareness among millennials and the younger population about the environmental impact of animal-based foods and lactose intolerance is driving the vegan trend worldwide. Another reason driving the vegan movement is that people are becoming more health conscious, and many are looking for alternatives such as dairy-free and gluten-free food products. So it's no surprise that plant-based and vegan chocolate have become popular in the confectionery industry. Many entrepreneurs, like Andrea, who runs a small confectionery store in New York, make eighteen flavors of vegan candies, chocolates, and gift sets, using only plant-based ingredients and natural compounds.
"We believe in making a difference with chocolates. Our Dreamy Bites are hand-crafted with fresh ingredients, made in small batches, with robust flavors. We give back to our community with love, one Dreamy Bite chocolate at a time." -Sweet Vegan NYC
Many people think there are limited options for vegan chocolates. It's far from the truth. Many vegan stores today offer various exotic and traditional blends, from midnight passion and spicy ginger to blackberry gem and peppermint persuasion. Moreover, some chocolatiers make everything free from gluten, soy, nuts, and preservatives, offering a tasty alternative to health-conscious consumers. For instance, the ganache in Sweet Vegan chocolates is silky smooth and dipped in dark chocolate, combined with subtle flavor notes. These are also devoid of common allergens like peanuts, tree nuts, soy, and dairy.
"The best chocolates I've tasted, it was my first time ever trying vegan chocolate and I absolutely loved it. Spicy Ginger was so good that I ended up buying 3 cellos! Fabulous chocolates and fantastic option for chocolate and they ship everywhere! Will definitely be buying from here again!" - Jazmin Delorbe
Compromising taste for plant-based alternatives seems complicated for many people. Nonetheless, many experienced chocolatiers experiment with different ingredients and plant-based foods to create the same aroma and flavor one would expect in dark chocolate. For New York residents, Sweet Vegan is an excellent option for those looking for luxurious dark vegan chocolates without any preservatives or allergens (milk, soya, nuts, etc.).
About Sweet Vegan
Andrea Young leads a small but devoted team of vegan food experts at Sweet Vegan in New York. As a result of their meticulous inspection, customers can rest assured that every truffle they purchase will be of the highest quality and origin. In addition, it offers vegan candies, truffles, and chocolates in more than 18 flavors and ships gift sets and chocolate assortments all over the USA.
