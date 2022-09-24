Submit Release
News Search

There were 297 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,158 in the last 365 days.

DID Social Platform TwitterScan raised $4.56 Mn Seed Round Led by Redpoint Ventures

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Decentralized Social Identification Platform TwitterScan has raised  $4.56 million seed round from international investors to power its growth.

Led by Redpoint Ventures, investors in TwitterScan's seed round also included Sky9 Capital, UpHonest Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Gate Labs, Mirana Ventures, Element, NGC, LingFeng Capital, Fenbushi US, Antalpha Ventures, 7upDAO, Redline Dao, Cobo Ventures, CyberConnect, SNZ, Viabtc Capital, SF Capital, MetaStone Capital, OneBoat Capital, BitCoke Ventures, MEXC Ventures, Alchemy Pay, Nstone, and YM Capital.

In terms of Eco-expansion, TwitterScan has been supported by numerous top tier crypto exchanges and has established strategic partnerships with blockchain wallet companies such as Token Pocket, BitKeep, Kucoin Wallet, OKX Wallet, ViaWallet and iToken Wallet. In the social sector, TwitterScan will collaborate with CyberConnect and Link3 to develop the social infrastructure of .NFT DID and build the Web3 domain name system.

Founded by MetaScan Labs, TwitterScan will use the funds to accelerate the development of its DID ecosystem and light-weight social platform. Additionally, the funding will allow them to support initiatives aimed at growing and innovating on .NFT DID ecosystem.

Official Website: https://twitterscan.com/
Social Media: https://twitter.com/MetascanPro
Contact: Grace Lin
Email: grace@metascan.pro


You just read:

DID Social Platform TwitterScan raised $4.56 Mn Seed Round Led by Redpoint Ventures

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.