The Latino Donor Collaborative Appoints Equitable Holdings Executive José Ramón González to Its Board of Directors

The Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC)—an independently funded 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and think tank dedicated to reframing and advancing an accurate perception, portrayal, and understanding of the important contributions U.S. Latinos make to American society—has appointed José Ramón González, Equitable Holdings executive and member of the LDC Advisory network, to its Board of Directors.

González is Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Equitable Holdings and a member of the company's Management Committee. In this role, he leads the Law Department with responsibility for all legal, compliance, regulatory, and governmental affairs. Previously, he was Executive Vice President & General Counsel for CNA Insurance, serving as principal counsel to the Chief Executive Officer, senior management team, and board of directors.

"As a member of the LDC Advisory Network for the past five years, I have seen firsthand the impressive work that LDC does to promote the important contributions of American Latinos," said González. "LDC's mission aligns with Equitable's vision to be a force for good in the communities where we live and work. It is a privilege to join LDC's board of directors, and I look forward to continuing to support LDC's mission and working with LDC members and external stakeholders to help empower every Latino to be the best that they can be."

"José is a national business leader, and he is also a philanthropist and a powerful agent of change. We are delighted to welcome José into the group of Hispanic trailblazers on the board of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC)," said Sol Trujillo, Chairman and Co-founder of the LDC.

"We look forward to working with José and to incorporating his strategic thinking and vision of the New Mainstream American landscape into our transformative work every day," said Ana Valdez, CEO of the LDC.

About The Latino Donor Collaborative

The LDC was founded in 2010 to provide reputable data to help create a fact-based understanding of who Latinos are in America, to create a narrative about U.S. Latinos based on facts instead of myths, preconceived ideas, or stereotypes. It has developed more than 29 original research reports in partnership with some of the most reputable academic and think tank leaders, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Accenture, and Wells Fargo. These reports demonstrate the significant economic impact of U.S. Latinos across all industries and levels.

The Latino Donor Collaborative is 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. We are self-funded, non-partisan, and created by an accomplished group of Latino national leaders that generously donate their time to promote friendly high-level dialogue, with the goal of finding best ways to grow revenue and market share – by targeting and serving the Latino audiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005539/en/