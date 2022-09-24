Wasabi Market 2025, Rising Awareness About Health Benefits Of Wasabi to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wasabi market size is expected to grow by USD 328.78 million at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rising awareness about the health benefits of wasabi and the growing demand for Japanese cuisine will offer immense growth opportunities. However, side effects of wasabi, high dependence on Asia for production, and requirements for specific climates will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Wasabi Market Segmentation

Application

Food And Beverages



Medical And Nutraceuticals

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Wasabi Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wasabi market report covers the following areas:

Wasabi Market size

Wasabi Market trends

Wasabi Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising number of new restaurants that serve sushi as one of the prime reasons driving the wasabi market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Wasabi Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wasabi Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wasabi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Clearspring Ltd.

Connors Greens LLC

Eden Foods Inc.

Health Logics Laboratories Inc.

KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

Oregon Coast Wasabi

Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.

Real Wasabi LLC

S and B Foods Inc.

The Wasabi Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Wasabi Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist wasabi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wasabi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wasabi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wasabi market vendors

Related Reports:

Hummus Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hummus market share is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%.

Ethnic Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ethnic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%.

Wasabi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.11% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 328.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key consumer countries Japan, US, China, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Clearspring Ltd., Connors Greens LLC, Eden Foods Inc., Health Logics Laboratories Inc., KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd., Oregon Coast Wasabi, Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd., Real Wasabi LLC, S and B Foods Inc., and The Wasabi Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical and nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Clearspring Ltd.

Connors Greens LLC

Eden Foods Inc.

Health Logics Laboratories Inc.

KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

Oregon Coast Wasabi

Pacific Coast Wasabi Ltd.

Real Wasabi LLC

S and B Foods Inc.

The Wasabi Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wasabi-market-2025-rising-awareness-about-health-benefits-of-wasabi-to-boost-growth---technavio-301629798.html

SOURCE Technavio