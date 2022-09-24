Dragon Tearz Energy – high-performance energy Launched

Dragon Tearz Energy comes with its proprietary green tea formula that gives a unique energy boost.

Dragon Tearz Energy is a high-performance eye drop that delivers a quick energy boost to the body. A majority of the customers of this brand are marathon runners. This product provides a quick energy kick and hence is preferred by so many people.

In recent times, it will be really hard to find someone who does not experience tired or irritated eyes. To alleviate this problem, Dragon Tearz Energy is an effective solution. This eye drop has been made using a proprietary green tea formula. The eye drop is very soothing and refreshing and its effect can last for a day. One just has to put one to two drops in each eye to get the best effects.

The USP of this product is that the eye drops do not cause a burning sensation in the eyes like the eyedrops from Japan. Rather this eye drop soothes and refreshes the eyes of the user.

A spokesperson for the company said “This formula began as a natural remedy. It is only spread by word of mouth. Green tea and its benefits are well known to most of us. And our product with green tea is nothing different. We guarantee that this will be highly effective and has been made using the highest quality ingredients”.

The company after this product is planning to release a new line of Energy drinks named Dragon Tearz Green Tea. It is creating new green energy flavors that most customers love. Soon to be available in Ectocool Punch which might just knockout any obstacle or opponent in the way.

For more details, visit: www.DragonTearzEnergy.com

