Many Chicago Residents Recommend Property Refresh for Expert Gutter Cleaning
Property Refresh is a trusted Chicago-based cleaning service provider, offering effective gutter cleaning and house cleaning at affordable pricing.
I used Property Refresh to clean windows, clear gutters and power wash siding at a townhome community I manage. Highly recommend using this company and will be using them in the future.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gutters on houses have multiple roles to play in home maintenance. First, they improve the visual appeal of a property. The second advantage of downspouts is that they direct rainwater away from a house's foundation, which is more vulnerable to water damage during storms. In this way, gutters play a significant role in preserving property's structural integrity by preventing potentially expensive water damage to these places. Gutter systems are designed to protect a home from rainwater, but the entire structure is at risk when they become clogged with trash or other impediments. Gutter maintenance should be performed at least twice yearly, in the fall and the spring. Those curious about the financial and aesthetic gains associated with regular gutter cleaning should inquire with Property Refresh Gutter Cleaning experts.
— Gregory Taylor
Regular gutter cleaning has several advantages. The most important is preventing water damage to residential properties by channeling water off the roof and away from the structure. On the other hand, a clogged gutter can cause water to seep into walls, roofs, and ceilings, weakening the structural integrity of a house. The second reason to clean gutters is to eliminate the leaves, twigs, and other debris that provide shelter and food for disease-carrying rodents, insects, birds, and mosquitoes. Therefore, many home improvement experts recommend hiring a professional company for gutter and house cleaning at least twice a year. Although a simple online search can deliver numerous results, finding a trustworthy Chicago gutter cleaning expert can be challenging. Customers can make an informed decision by choosing a professional company with transparent pricing, online booking, and accredited by Better Business Bureau. One firm that has amazed customers by offering 100% customer satisfaction and efficient cleaning is Property Refresh, a reliable house cleaning contractor with an experienced team and advanced equipment.
"I used Property Refresh to clean windows, clear gutters and power wash siding at a townhome community I manage. It was an excellent service from start to finish. The estimate was competitive, clear and speedily done. Scheduling was a breeze. On top of that, the work was top notch. It was a pleasure to work with George and the rest of Property Refresh. Highly recommend using this company and will be using them in the future." - Gregory Taylor
Although not many people notice, clogged downspouts and gutters can also damage the cherished landscape of a property. For example, blocked drains can lead to soil erosion, wash away precious blooms, and destroy the shrubs and plants planted in the front yard. On the other hand, a regular gutter cleaning can prevent soil erosion and damage to landscaping and channel the rainwater to irrigate flowerbeds and gardens. In addition, a properly designed and cleaned gutter can provide an eco-friendly way of watering the landscapes.
It's not uncommon for clogged gutters to lead to flooding in the basement. This is because rainfall can't drain properly from overflowing gutters, causing flooding in the basement. Homeowners have a significant issue when their basements flood because it provides ideal conditions for the proliferation of mold and mildew. Mold spores have been linked to various respiratory problems, including asthma. Clearing up the gutters can help prevent water damage to the basement by directing runoff from the roof into the drainage system and away from the building. Another advantage of gutter cleaning is extending the lifespan of roofing materials. According to Property Refresh, when snow and ice get stuck into the channel, they put pressure and extra weight on the roofing system, which may cause sudden roof collapse if not cleaned on time. That's why it recommends gutter cleaning twice a year, in fall and spring.
Businesses and homeowners can also enhance their family members' and employees' safety and health by maintaining a proper gutter system on their properties. When gutters are cleaned, harmful germs, pollutants, and disease-carrying bugs are removed, making the home and workplace safer and more comfortable for everyone. In addition, gutter cleaning protects against the spread of mildew and mold, both of which can have adverse health effects, as well as the polluting of groundwater.
Last but not least, a professionally cleaned gutter system adds to the value of a home, boosts its curb appeal, and improves its overall aesthetics. However, when gutters aren't maintained, they become unsightly and can even cause fascia boards to rot and separate from the house's exterior. Although the benefits of gutter cleaning are evident, many homeowners avoid hiring a professional assuming that gutter cleaning cost is higher. Nonetheless, many reputable businesses like Property Refresh offer transparent online pricing, depending on the house sizes, and no-obligation price estimates before commencing the gutter cleaning project on a property.
About Property Refresh
Property Refresh is a family-run company that has served the Greater Chicago area's residential and commercial property owners and real estate professionals for over a decade. It offers a wide range of cleaning options, from a simple power wash to detailed window and gutter cleaning. Experts working for Property Refresh have all the necessary credentials and experience to do a thorough job. In addition, it guarantees 100% customer satisfaction with each cleaning project and has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Property Refresh Power Washing and Gutter Cleaning
4747 W Peterson Ave Ste 407R,
Chicago, IL 60646, United States
+17739971811
George Dimit
Property Refresh Gutter Cleaning
+1 773-997-1811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Gutter Cleaning in Chicago area | Property Refresh