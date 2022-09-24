Many Dallas Residents Recommend Mister Glass for Professional Windshield Services
A family-owned business, Mister Glass has been offering windshield repair and replacement services in Dallas, TX, for over 50 years.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The windshield is an integral part of any vehicle's safety infrastructure. Additionally, it ensures the vehicle's structural integrity. Given its significance, a broken windshield should be repaired expertly. Every day, hazards strike the glass of cars. Several things might cause windshield damage, like parking under a tree or getting too close to a truck carrying stones. Finding a cracked windshield is an incredibly frustrating experience but one that demands immediate attention. One professional windshield repair and replacement company with many positive reviews on Google are Mister Glass, providing prompt, efficient, and affordable windshield services in Dallas.
If a windshield has chips or cracks, most people first go out and get a do-it-yourself windshield repair kit.
Mostly it is due to the lack of insurance coverage, so they tend to avoid paying for a professional windshield replacement. But despite the extra cost, getting professionals to help out will always be an investment for later on. In addition, there are many safety concerns when vehicle owner attempts to repair their windshields; chances are, they will end up with more significant problems on their hands due to their lack of experience. Certified windshield repair experts like Mister Glass hire only qualified technicians and employ the most up-to-date installation techniques. They also have specialized tools for replacing or sealing a damaged windshield.
Windshield replacements are serious businesses. If a windshield replacement is not undertaken correctly, it can become a massive safety hazard as it won't be able to perform any of its safety functions efficiently. An incorrectly-installed windshield increases the likelihood of the car's roof collapsing and causing fatal injuries in the event of a rollover. If the windshield is faulty, one can easily get thrown out of the vehicle in the case of a front-end collision, as an ill-fitted windshield cannot provide any protection. Reputed and experienced windshield-care companies such as Mister Glass can offer duly trained and certified professionals adept at handling windshield replacement. They will ensure that the new windshield is installed correctly and stable using premium-quality adhesive.
About Mister Glass
Bill Seifert established Mister Glass in the early 1960s. While working for State Farm Insurance, Mr. Seifert saw the need for a glass company that would service vehicles at the customer's preferred location. As a result, Mister Glass was the first company in the Dallas area to provide on-site auto glass repair and replacement. It quickly became the largest independently owned auto glass repair and replacement shop in the region due to unmatched customer service and client relationships. The company continued to grow throughout the '80s and '90s and was passed down to Lawrence Seifert, Bill's son, at the turn of the century. As of 2011, Addison Seifert, Lawrence's son and a third-generation owner, is now involved in the family business. Mister Glass continues to serve the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is committed to the original values: of integrity and service. Since day one, their number one priority has been the customer.
