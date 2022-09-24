Come Feast your Eyes at the Scottsdale Artists' School Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scottsdale Artists' School Announces its Annual Fine Arts Fundraiser: Beaux Arts and Champagne.

Scottsdale Artists' School's annual fine arts fundraiser, Beaux Arts and Champagne 2022 will be a hybrid event this year.

Over the past 39 years, Scottsdale Artists' School, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been a prominent influence in the art community and continues to teach the fundamentals of fine art to artists and aspiring artists of all ages and skill levels. The School offers programs to a wide range of students, including children in our public schools, families, adults and many others who might not be able to attend without assistance. Proceeds from the fundraiser are essential to supporting these programs.

On November 10-12, 2022, an online silent auction will showcase the works of leading artists featuring paintings, drawings, and sculptures. Guests can go online for a virtual auction. They may attend an in-person event on Saturday, November 12 starting at 6 pm. This festive gala is set to be an evening of fun, a celebration of beauty and a night of revelry for Scottsdale Artists' School. Guests will enjoy music, libations, light dinner, and special door prizes. They will be able to mingle with artists, both local and visiting, and get the opportunity to acquire original works of art. All bidding will be online whether attending the in-person party or joining virtually.

This year's silent auction will feature travel packages, themed baskets, and various artwork from well-known professional artists, including Signature Artist Douglas Fryer. A limited set of juried work from the school's student artists will also be available. Opening bids begin at a percentage of the fair market value for each piece of artwork.

Participants will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for the sculpture Midnight at the Oasis by Signature Sculptor Sandy Scott. In-person attendees will also be entered to win a variety of Door Prizes.

The In-Person Evening Gala, on November 12, will start at 6 pm. Tickets are $150 per person.

Raffle tickets for the Midnight at the Oasis Sculpture by Sandy Scott are $25 for 1 ticket and $100 for 6 tickets.

Website:

https://scottsdaleartschool.org/beaux-arts-2022

Contact Information:

Trudy Hays

Executive Director

thays@scottsdaleartschool.org

(480) 990-1422



Gabriele Rewis

Director of Marketing

grewis@scottsdaleartschool.org

480 990 1422



