Tawfeer Supermarket Announces Its Plans To Scale Up Across Egypt

BEIRUT, LEBANON, September 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ability to find multiple items in one place with exciting offers has made consumers choose supermarkets over other stores. Customers can now look around for items ranging from essentials to luxury. Rami Bitar from Lebanon believes that we must have something to offer to all our customers and never disappoint them. Rami Bitar’s Tawfeer Supermarket has a well-defined space that gives its customers the experience of ‘Happy Shopping.’ With separate aisles for various categories, it provides a smooth and hassle-free experience.With a positive outcome and its potential to serve better, Tawfeer Supermarket has now decided to extend its branch across Egypt. “The future of online grocery retail in Egypt is expected to grow exponentially, leaving room for many players to fulfill different needs,” said co-founder and CEO of Tawfeer Supermarket, Ahmad Fasseeh. “Retail grocery consumers seek three main criteria: variety, convenience, and price. Tawfeer Market tries to offer the right formula that fulfills consumer needs in the majority of their orders, offering the most commonly ordered 4,000 SKUs, including fresh and frozen food, at the lowest price within 60 minutes,” he added.The trend of Supermarkets is increasing with each passing day, and Tawfeer aims to serve its customers equally across all its branches. With well-trained staff and proper management, Tawfeer has established its own quality standards that are expected to rise with every new branch.You can also look for products that are nominal and organic. From meat counters to freshly baked items, they have made sure to include a variety so that no customer goes out empty-handed. You can also look for newly launched products in the market and get a hefty discount on occasions.