Fitochem has now been accepted as member by AG Tech Garage in Brazil
Fitochem, a leading company offering sustainable products for plants, is now accorded membership status by AG Tech Garage in Brazil.NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, September 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This membership with AG Tech Garage will nurture Fitochem's agribusiness abilities and aid in leveraging its innovation in the sector through better connections to the growing Agro companies in Brazil.
AG Tech Garage is a reliable agribusiness innovation hub that aims to nourish the bond between agribusinesses, producers, universities, startups, investors, and other stakeholders in agriculture's innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem to bring out the technological solutions that boost not only sustainability but also the competitiveness of Brazilian agribusiness.
Fitochem, after more than 15 years of growing in the Mexican market, now expanded its reach and is aiming to enter the Brazilian market as a significant benefit of the membership. The hub will help them with varied collaborative opportunities with the regional agribusiness network.
Located in the Technological Park of Piracicaba, recognized as the 'Brazilian Silicon Valley", AG Tech Garage accumulates almost 400 related startups, more than 1,000 active specialists, and around 30 extensive supporting companies. This provides their members a vast network to connect with.
The team at Fitochem is glad about this step and is dedicated to offering more productive organic solutions for the plants in the near future. This integration with AG Tech Garage will help them get in touch with many companies and startups to promote and develop result-driven OMRI agricultural solutions for agronomists through open innovation.
Along with partnerships (with established names) and the backing of related companies, the AG Tech Garage network facilitates an open, innovative, connected, collaborative and agile dynamic. Fitochem believes this membership helps them reach more customers with needs in the agricultural market.
Fitochem is a reliable business earmarked to devising productive, organic biostimulants for plants that are biologically diverse and rich in amino acids; consequently, they enormously benefit the agriculture sector in an eco-friendly and sustainable fashion.
