(Video) The Mounting Global Support of the Ongoing Anti-regime Iran Protests

The Uprising in Iran & Mahsa’s death has triggered worldwide solidarity with the iranian people. Mahsa symbolizes the plight of a nation and has become the code name of new rounds of Iran protests in 2022. Below are the latest reactions to Iran’s uprising. “Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in Morality Police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime’s security forces against its own people,” said the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen. As the regime has once again imposed an internet blackout to suppress protesters and stifle their voice, many lawmakers and prominent figures are calling for providing Iranian protesters with satellite internet. Lord David Alton, a member of the UK House of Lords, supported the Iranian people and their organized Resistance and he said “The U.K. should support the Iranian people in any form and Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, for stablishing a democratic system in Iran .” Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, expressed his support for the Iranian people on Twitter on September 21. “The American people stand with the brave protesters in Iran. Iranians deserve so much better than this terrorist regime.”

On September 22, the US Treasury Department sanctioned the regime’s morality police for “abuse of women's rights and the violation of the Iranian protestors.”

Regime has once again imposed an internet blackout to suppress protesters & stifle their voice, many lawmakers and prominent figures are calling to provide protesters with satellite internet in Iran.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, September 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protests continued across Iran on September 22. Demonstrations began shortly after the tragic murder of Mahsa Amini by the regime’s morality police on September 16. Mahsa’s name has been trending on social media, symbolizing the plight of a nation, and has become the code name of new rounds of Iran protests in 2022.The ongoing protests in Iran and Mahsa’s death have triggered worldwide solidarity with people and condemnation of Iran’s ruling theocracy. Below are the latest reactions to Iran’s uprising.On September 22, the United States Treasury Department sanctioned the regime’s morality police for “abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protestors.”“Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in Morality Police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime’s security forces against its own people,” said the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen.In an urgent action on September 21, Amnesty International urged world leaders to “support calls for the establishment of an independent international investigative and accountability mechanism to address the prevailing crisis of impunity in Iran.”“The global outpouring of rage and empathy over Mahsa Amini’s death must be followed by concrete steps by the international community to tackle the crisis of systemic impunity that has allowed widespread torture, extrajudicial executions , and other unlawful killings by Iranian authorities to continue unabated both behind prison walls and during protests,” said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.The United States State Department condemned the killing of Mahsa Amini and supported what it considered an “outrage” to Mahsa’s death.“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” a spokesperson for Joe Biden’s National Security Council told reporters. “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” they continued. “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”In a similar action on September 22, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the “brutal attack” on Iranians protesting the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.“We are on the side of the courageous women in Iran,” Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. “The brutal attack on the courageous women in Iran is also an attack on humanity.”Baerbock said Germany would ask the UN Human Rights Council to address the repression as a violation “of women’s rights and thus human rights.” “This makes clear that if women’s rights are trampled on, if one has no other weapon than to violently crackdown, then it’s the weakest kind of authority.”On September 22, the UN independent human rights experts strongly condemned Mahsa Amini’s death, underlining that Mahsa was “another victim of Iran’s sustained repression and systematic discrimination against women and the imposition of discriminatory dress codes that deprive women of bodily autonomy and the freedoms of opinion, expression, and belief.”“We strongly condemn the use of physical violence against women and the denial of fundamental human dignity when enforcing compulsory hijab policies ordained by State authorities,” their statement read.In addition, a number of prominent politicians and human rights advocates expressed their solidarity with the Iranian people and their organized Resistance movement.In a tweet on September 23, Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister also supported the Iranian people. “Canada strongly supports people who are expressing themselves and protesting peacefully in Iran. We are calling on the Iranian regime to end its repression of freedom of expression and to end the ongoing harassment of, and discrimination against, women.”Mike Pompeo, the former US Secretary of State, expressed his support for the Iranian people on Twitter on September 21. “The American people stand with the brave protesters in Iran. Iranians deserve so much better than this terrorist regime.”David Jones, a former British Minister, and current conservative MP, also voiced his support for the Iran protests on September 22. “Protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini are spreading. The regime responds by attempting to suppress. WhatsApp and Instagram have been taken down. It is a crucial moment. The international community must rally behind the brave Iranian people.”In a similar post on September 22, Irwin Cotler, the founder, and chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights supported the Iranian people yearning for freedom.“Iranian women are demonstrating boundless bravery in the face of brutal repression from the regime in Iran. All people of conscience should stand with them in their call for freedom and dignity. As criminal Raisi is at UN, Iranians are being brutalized in streets.”“Mass internet shutdowns by the regime in Iran will be used to massacre civilians struggling for their basic human rights. Countries & companies should stand with Iranian people, help evade this blood-soaked censorship and impunity and sanction the architects of repression,” he added.Lord David Alton, a prominent member of the UK House of Lords, also supported the Iranian people and their organized Resistance movement on September 21.“The U.K. should support the yearnings and wishes of the Iranian people to reject dictatorship in any form and to establish a republic based on the democratic Plan of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) ’s Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , for a free, non-nuclear Iran, separation of religion and state, and a democratic system.”As the regime has once again imposed an internet blackout to suppress protesters and stifle their voice, many lawmakers and prominent figures are calling for providing Iranian protesters with satellite internet.In a statement on September 22, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney led a bipartisan letter with Congressman Tom Malinowski calling on the US Treasury Department to “do everything in its power to help the Iranian people stay connected to the Internet.”“Treasury should quickly approve any licensing requests it receives from tech and Internet companies, including Elon Musk’s Star Link. It’s our policy to stand with the Iranian people. We must do everything we can at this moment to make sure their voices are heard.”

On Thursday, September 22, the Iranian people’s uprising against the mullahs’ regime continued for a seventh day and spread to 133 cities in 31 provinces .