Optimising online touchpoints benefits businesses: Ecommerce Consultants YRC explains

YRC is a ten-year-old brand that has delivered business solutions to more than 500 clients and is now an emerging name in the international space.

YRC is a Management Consulting Company, especially for the B-C Sector. Empowering Retail & E-commerce businesses.” — Nikhil Agarwal

DUBAI, September 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- From planning to implementation assistance, the team has helped many brick-and-mortar retail businesses adopt eCommerce. Speaking on the topic of improving customer experience, the omnichannel consulting team of YRC emphasises the importance of optimising the online touchpoints in the customer journey and how it can be made more effective.Becoming truly OmnichannelBusinesses which have adopted eCommerce cannot refrain from becoming omnichannel for too long. They cannot decide whether customers would take the offline or online shopping journey. Today, customers seek the benefits of both i.e. omnichannel. In such a scenario, it is in the best interest of businesses to fully embrace an omnichannel approach. And by optimising the online touchpoints, businesses can create the required linkage between online and offline shopping for becoming truly omnichannel. On the contrary, making changes in the offline touchpoints does not necessarily create this linkage. No experienced online business consulting professional would controvert this point.Enhancing visibility to customers in the Digital worldOptimising online touchpoints in the customer journey also include enhancing brand visibility in the digital world. And to succeed at it, the relevant online touchpoints need to be identified first. For example, young customers spend more time on social media apps, OTTs, dating apps, communication apps, and mobile gaming to name a few. If a brand is focusing on this segment, then increasing the visibility on these platforms increases the chances of acquisition. This understanding takes a diversion from the conventional ideas of what constitutes a customer journey. These touchpoints rather are the new entry points into the shopping journey.Meaningful Social EngagementInstead of relying on the rhetoric of ‘utilising’ the power of social media platforms and how millions of people are spending time on their digital screens, the objective should be to engage in meaningful engagement on these platforms. The social platforms are flooded with sponsored posts and users are happy to reach out to ‘do not show this ad to me again’. Many such posts are filled with customer complaints. Sometimes the comments get more traction than the posts. Some brands do care to reply but with generic responses that further irritate customers. This clearly shows such brands have no communication strategies whatsoever. But the same touchpoints could be also used for meaningful engagement with customers. That will take an effort. Customers/audiences can provide many meaningful insights via social media platforms. The motto should not be a mere presence for the sake of it.Generating data for AnalyticsThe online touchpoints also help businesses generate data for developing meaningful insights into consumer behaviour. Gaining this edge is difficult with offline touchpoints. Take the example of the footfall not converting into sales. In eCommerce, it is possible to analyse how the audience got to the website, how many sessions they stayed, how much time they spent on each page, what was their navigation pattern, etc. These data could shed light on the effectiveness of the page's design, content, ease of navigation, bounce rates, and more. YRC’s retail consulting team supports that generating such insights is unlikely in brick-and-mortar-only stores. It would be cumbersome to keep track of such activities to such detailing.For more insights into optimising online touchpoints and YRC’s eCommerce consulting services or for a quick chit chat with one of our eCommerce consultants, please visit https://www.yourretailcoach.in/ Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

