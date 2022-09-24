St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Cambridge

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 22A1006076

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 1759 hours

STREET: Stebbins Road

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Iron Gate Road

WEATHER: Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry dirt road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Swartzentruber

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive / totaled

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers along with Cambridge Rescue and Fire Departments were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the above location. The crash was reported to be a roll over crash with no injuries. The caller further reported that the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Upon their arrival, troopers met with and subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling SB on Stebbins Road. Just south of the intersection of Iron Gate Road the vehicle went off the opposite side of the road, stuck a utility pole, then overturned. Operator #1 was not injured. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released to a sober adult.

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes - attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille Superior, criminal division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.