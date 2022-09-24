St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Cambridge
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1006076
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Clay Knight
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 1759 hours
STREET: Stebbins Road
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Iron Gate Road
WEATHER: Clear and dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry dirt road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Swartzentruber
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive / totaled
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time VSP troopers along with Cambridge Rescue and Fire Departments were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the above location. The crash was reported to be a roll over crash with no injuries. The caller further reported that the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Upon their arrival, troopers met with and subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling SB on Stebbins Road. Just south of the intersection of Iron Gate Road the vehicle went off the opposite side of the road, stuck a utility pole, then overturned. Operator #1 was not injured. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released to a sober adult.
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes - attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille Superior, criminal division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.