Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,067 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Cambridge

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1006076                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling / Trooper Clay Knight

STATION: St. Albans                                      

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/23/2022 @ 1759 hours

STREET: Stebbins Road

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Iron Gate Road

WEATHER:          Clear and dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry dirt road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Swartzentruber

AGE:    19 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive / totaled

INJURIES: None

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On the above date and time VSP troopers along with Cambridge Rescue and Fire Departments were dispatched to a single vehicle crash at the above location.  The crash was reported to be a roll over crash with no injuries. The caller further reported that the operator appeared to be intoxicated. Upon their arrival, troopers met with and subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of operating under the influence of alcohol. Investigation into the crash revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling SB on Stebbins Road. Just south of the intersection of Iron Gate Road the vehicle went off the opposite side of the road, stuck a utility pole, then overturned. Operator #1 was not injured. He was transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks where he was processed and later released to a sober adult. 

 

 

LODGED - No LOCATION:             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes - attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille Superior, criminal division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/05/2022     1230 hours   

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // DUI crash in Cambridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.