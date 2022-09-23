Submit Release
Residents can report Fiona-related damage online

CANADA, September 23 - Residents of the Island will be able to report damage caused by Hurricane Fiona online to support provincial restoration efforts on Sunday, September 25.

Information collected will help transportation, forestry, and partner agencies identify and prioritize necessary repairs to Island roadways and other critical infrastructure in the initial days following the significant weather event.

“Fiona’s damage to the Island is expected to be widespread and with the help of our residents, we will be able to get a more complete picture of this hurricane’s impacts. Having our residents be extra eyes and ears on what is happening on the ground is an invaluable asset to how we can come together and get our Island back up and running.”

- Justice and Public Safety Minister Darlene Compton

Obstructed or damaged roadways can be reported through 511, by text or through local county dispatch offices.

All other damage reports can be submitted online or by phone 1-833-796-0642 between the hours of 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Note The online damage reporting tool will be available on Sunday morning.

Media contact:    
Vicki Tse
Justice and Public Safety
vickitse@gov.pe.ca 

