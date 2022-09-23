Reporting road problems during Hurricane Fiona
CANADA, September 23 - As our province prepares for Hurricane Fiona, Islanders are reminded they can report road issues such as washouts, flooding and downed trees or powerlines to Department of Transportation and Infrastructure dispatch offices.
Dispatch offices in all three counties will be staffed 24/7 this weekend. Islanders can call:
Kings County: (902) 652-8960
Queens County: (902) 368-4770
Prince County: (902) 888-8275
Additionally, the Department’s email, roads@gov.pe.ca and text service will be monitored on Saturday and Sunday 8am to 4pm. Islanders can text:
Kings County: (902) 200-2122
Queens County: (902) 200-6649
Prince County: (902) 200-1014
“Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring with it heavy rain, sustained high winds and storm surges which could cause damage to our Island road system. We want Islanders to remain safe. Clean up will take some time and we ask Islanders to stay put at home so that our teams can do their clean-up efforts.”
- Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle
