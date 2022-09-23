Update on Woonsocket Remains

RHODE ISLAND, September 23 - The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski. Earlier this week, RIDOH identified the other decedent recovered in the home as Susan Menard. The cause of death for Susan Menard was determined to be chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The cause of death for Daniel Grabowski was determined to be type 2 diabetes.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.