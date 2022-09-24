PERTH-BASED HANDYMAN EDDY ANDREWS CELEBRATES TWO DECADES IN BUSINESS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have been incredibly tough on countless businesses across Australia, and it has been no different for Perth-based handyman Eddy Andrews. However, despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed, he has been able to overcome these obstacles and is excited to be celebrating two decades of first-class service to clients across the city and surrounding area.
First launching his own handyman firm in 2002, Eddy Andrews has grown to become one of the most recognised and respected small businesses in Perth. His extensive array of services includes a variety of exterior works, such as installing and repairing decking, fencing and pergolas alongside standard property and garden maintenance. He is also able to provide a wide range of services inside the property, including maintenance tasks, kitchen and bathroom renovations, plumbing and tiling.
It was this versatility, coupled with his focus on delivering the highest quality finish and competitive pricing, which saw him quickly build up an envious name across the city and surrounding areas. However, like many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic had an enormous impact on his business, seeing it grind to a halt overnight.
These challenges continued to persist, but as the country slowly began to reopen, Eddy found that many of his clients would soon return, and business was able to return to similar levels as before the pandemic. Now, Eddy is incredibly proud to be marking two decades of service to the local area, an achievement that few businesses have been able to achieve.
To celebrate the occasion, Eddy will be hosting a special anniversary BBQ for both existing and new customers at the end of September at the company’s office. Speaking on the 20th anniversary, Eddy Andrews said, “I’m truly honoured to be marking two decades in business. This is an achievement that I never thought would be possible when I first launched the company back at the start of the millennium, and it has definitely been a rollercoaster to get to this point!
The last few years, in particular, have been especially difficult, and there were times when I wasn’t sure if we would be able to survive. However, the people of Perth have been incredible, and the response to our services since then has been overwhelming and I’m genuinely taken aback at all of the kind messages we have received. To thank everyone for their support, we are going to be hosting a special celebration next month, and I look forward to welcoming as many customers past and present for a catch-up.”
For homeowners or business owners in need of a handyman service, Eddy Andrews is currently offering a free quote on any project, no matter how big or small. He also has a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring everyone can have complete peace of mind they are in the best hands possible.
To find out more about Eddy Andrews, visit https://eddyandrews.net/.
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews
Eddy Andrews Consulting
