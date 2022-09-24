Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Present at ACC Foundation Professional Development Conference

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP presented at the 2022 Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Foundation's Good Lawyers to Great Lawyers Strategic Professional Development conference held Sept. 19-20 in Florida. Greenberg Traurig also continued its annual sponsorship of the event.

Litigation Practice Shareholder and Greenberg Traurig's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon led a keynote session titled "Moving on Up – GC to CEO." During the session, Simon interviewed Anthony Sharett, president of Pathward, N.A. (formerly Meta Financial Group), on his journey to chief legal officer and his transition to executive leadership as president. The question-and-answer session explored identifying and managing the differences in the practice-side and the business-side of Sharett's career, practical tips for others pursuing the same journey, how to leverage failures into successes, wellness practices to maintain your best self in the process, and effective network building at this level. Simon also served on the advisory board for this year's conference. Simon is resident in the firm's Miami office.

Labor & Employment Practice Shareholder Johnine P. Barnes moderated a panel, titled "Bridging the Wealth Gap," which discussed how in-house and outside counsel can partner to ensure equitable opportunities in law. The discussion focused on assigning legal matters and giving credit for associated successes as a means to lessening any pay gap among peer attorneys and ways in which corporations can also help bridge the wealth gap in the legal profession. The panelists included Rudy Figueroa, SVP, general counsel and chief compliance officer Mitsui Rail Capital; Tameka Simmons, general counsel, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and Holly Loiseau, general counsel, KServicing. Barnes is resident in the firm's Washington, D.C. office.

The ACC Foundation's Good Lawyers to Great Lawyers Strategic Professional Development conference offers the opportunity for an exchange between leading in-house counsel, partners, and business professionals. The annual retreat includes small, advice driven, closed door discussions that provide up close and personal feedback from seasoned executives for attorneys in the mid-point of their careers. Held in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the 2022 retreat featured engaging discussions on leadership featuring top lawyers from the United States' largest corporations, as well as critical conversations on balancing careers and personal life and strengthening efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion, and community engagement.

Simon, a commercial litigator with more than two decades of experience, primarily serves as the firm's Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. In this capacity, she designs and guides strategic initiatives and programs to deepen firmwide diversity and inclusion efforts that further enrich client engagements and community investments. Her role is indicative of, and integral to, Greenberg Traurig's core values of collaboration and inclusion – principles that inform the firm's operations and legal business in meaningful, positive ways. Prior to assuming primary responsibilities on the business side of the firm, Simon has represented her cross-industry clients' business objectives by protecting their capital – human, intellectual, and financial – against claims of wrongdoing in complex commercial and class action litigation.

Barnes has wide-ranging experience in labor and employment law. She is nationally recognized by the Legal 500 U.S. Guide for her counselling and compliance practice regarding employment laws, including but not limited to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and other federal and state statutes governing employment issues. In addition, Barnes is listed by Lawdragon 500 among its "Leading Lawyers in America" and "Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers." She is experienced in litigating and defending employment claims of harassment, retaliation, discrimination, wrongful discharge, and breach of contract, as well as business litigation matters. She has experience handling non-compete agreement and contract disputes, trade secret matters, international disputes, white collar crime claims, property interest disputes, and legislative matters.

