Online Influencer Mike Graham Attends the 2022 Lowell Irish Festival and Meets Boxing Legend Dickie Eklund.

For top online influencer Mike Graham, it's a fascinating highlight to rub elbows with a boxing legend and American former professional boxer Dickie Eklund no less.

Sought-after online influencer Michael Graham of Nashua, New Hampshire, has attended the 2022 Lowell Irish Festival, where he met Dickie Eklund, a boxing legend who competed from 1975 to 1985 and is known as "The Pride of Lowell."

Insider reports say that Mike Graham was with his boyfriend Devyn, who has been seen on his social media.

Located on the grounds of the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, the Lowell Irish Festival featured live Irish music from national and local acts, as well as food trucks, craft tents, and a vast array of family activities. The Lowell Irish Festival also showcased some Irish heritage events, original Irish step dancing, some craft beer, and a whole lot more.

Dickie Eklund Lowell MA held the USA New England welterweight title twice between 1979 and 1983. He is the half-brother and former trainer of former WBU champion Micky Ward.

Michael Graham, a New Hampshire pride, earlier expressed excitement about the release of the 'Fried vs. Tapped' series, a new talk show that features original and exciting content and is set to make waves globally.

When reached for a comment about this new series, Mike has this to say, "Yes, I'm currently working on an original series as we speak, highlighting some of the craziest videos we see online, interviews, and much more. I'm excited about this new adventure and hope that people will like it as well."

Michael Graham of Nashua NH has made waves after he and Devyn Duncan took sweetness to the next level by bringing their followers on a wide range of the power couple's daily activities – from treks to travel and LGBTQ+ activism.

Both Michael and Duncan became widely known as a power couple that adores posting comic content on their platform.

Mike has a massive 48,000+ followers on Instagram. The couple loves to post funny content on the platform, from their favorite bonding moments to posting comic videos and inspiring LGBTQ content.

Those who want to reach out to Michael Graham may send a direct message on his page right away. Others who wish to learn more about Mike Graham of Nashua, New Hampshire, may follow his Instagram account @The_MikeGraham for more information.

