Landian Metaverse Live Auction Debuts with Record-Breaking NFT Sales

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, VA, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Yavorsky, CEO and founder of Landian (LNDA), announces that it has built the world's largest functional metaverse that's years ahead of anything that currently exists. The Landian Metaverse eliminates deficiencies in existing metaverse markets, makes participation more accessible to everyone, and is the future of Web3.





Tier 1 of the Landian Metaverse

"Landian is not a game," said Yavorsky. "We are a platform for building the next internet iteration where all tools and resources are provided. Think of us as the Web 3.0, child of WordPress, Shopify, Upwork and Instagram, all rolled into a remarkable experience where users develop meaningful solutions."

The Landian Metaverse Tier 1 live auction sold out at a record-breaking 98,463,595 square meters of land equal to hundreds of thousands of NFTs. Over a four-day period, nearly 400,000 transfers took place, topping the BSC charts. Landian is able to accommodate millions of users simultaneously.

The Landian Metaverse is built in Unreal Engine 5 and utilizes the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Smart contracts are incorporated into real-world immersive experiences and graphics are delivered at speeds that far exceed anything currently available in the market. Users can purchase plots, construct buildings, and create unique experiences in the Landian Metaverse.

Plots are sold as NFTs and have real value based on location, land mass, and predicted future usage. Holders can develop their plots into homes, businesses, education centers and unique experiences. Development is only limited by the imagination. Payment is via crypto commerce or traditional methods such as credit cards.

Web3 incorporates decentralization, blockchain technologies and token economics. The Landian Metaverse provides a hyper-realistic world that's functional and profitable for individuals, businesses and governments in the real world.

"Landian has successfully changed the traditional metaverse and blockchain technology perceptions." Said Yavorsky. "While it's unclear how Web 3.0 will ultimately look in the future, the Landian Metaverse future looks bright."

About Landian

Founded in 2019, Its 440+ local and international employee base supports the world's most advanced metaverse for real solutions. Landian.io exists so that people, businesses, organizations, and cultures can engage unencumbered and without limitations, making virtual worlds more interactive, accessible, and easier to navigate. Packed with exciting incentives that stimulate user engagement and commerce, Landian is governed by a shared value system that benefits founders and users. One's ability to evolve and thrive in Landian is contingent solely on effort, and becoming anyone or anything is limited only by the imagination. With its best-in-class centralized network for streaming services and a decentralized network, Landian.io is designed to counter common market, ecommerce, and engagement deficiencies in the existing metaverse market.

For the latest updates and information, join Landian's Discord channel, follow on Twitter, or visit Landian.io

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/landianmeta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/landianmeta

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/landianmeta

Telegram: https://t.me/reallandianportal

Media Contact

Brand: Landian Metaverse

Contact Person: Media team

Email: rebeca.c@landian.io

Website: https://www.landian.io/

SOURCE: Landian Metaverse