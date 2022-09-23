Couple Finds Hope and Recovery From Addiction at Muse Treatment in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, CA – The decision to enter rehab isn’t an easy one. Many people decide they’re not ready for the ordeal it can present. That’s what Sable, a California woman, and her boyfriend did – until the staff at Muse Treatment showed them that they could do it.

The staff was right. The young couple, who were homeless when they first came to Muse, found compassion, support and effective treatment at Muse’s Los Angeles facility.

Sable was so happy with the experience, that she wrote a praise-filled 5-star review on Google.

“Muse has staff with that extra bit of special,” she wrote. “Somehow, they convinced us to stay, which led us to surrender wholeheartedly. Every day we are grateful we stayed.”

Their experience is a common one at Muse, an addiction center with treatment facilities in Los Angeles and throughout Southern California. Each location is staffed with compassionate treatment specialists who understand the addiction and recovery experience like few others in the treatment world.

But another critical factor is that co-addicted couples can attend therapy together, an arrangement that is not available at some other treatment centers. If both members in the relationship are not fully committed to recovery – not just their own but also to their partner’s – they can actually undermine recovery efforts. But when both members are determined to help each other find sobriety, they give each other a greater chance of long-term recovery.

Emotional support is one of the essential elements of recovery. Having the most important person support the journey can be a significant weapon in the battle. When that person also understands what you’re going through because they’re experiencing it as well, the support becomes even more meaningful. No matter how positive and well-intentioned other people in one's life are, those people can’t match the understanding that an addicted spouse or partner brings to one's treatment.

Couples also find healing in their relationship, which may be an underlying cause of their addiction. The addiction specialists at Muse know that substance abuse is often the result of problems that a couple is having with each other; couples rehab can help you get at these underlying issues to resolve them more effectively than if you were just getting addiction treatment. That doesn’t mean you’ll never fight again; without drugs to medicate bad feelings, people may even fight more. But therapists are available to help patients through it.

At the same time, however, each member in the relationship is treated as an individual. Although couples get therapy together, each needs to focus on their own needs and will also get individual therapy. Couples receiving residential treatment are housed separately in same-sex accommodations.

Together, couples can find the addiction solutions they need at Muse.

Sable and her boyfriend had tried treatment before but were still struggling to kick their dependence. “Knowing we needed to change because we may not survive the next overdose, we reached out and got the opportunity to go to Muse detox in California,” she wrote.

The Muse team immediately connected with Sable and her boyfriend and helped them believe recovery was possible. They provided a comfortable, supportive, community-oriented environment where each individual contributes to the community’s success.

“Now we get to wake up thankful to be alive and not dope-sick every day,” Sable concluded. “We are finally at home.”

