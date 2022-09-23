When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 23, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 23, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Egg Company Name: Arcade Snacks Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Arcade Snacks of Auburn, MA is recalling its 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Candy Corn was distributed in Massachusetts and Connecticut at the following locations:

Johnson Roadside Farm Market in Swansea, Massachusetts

Donelan’s Supermarkets in Massachusetts

Fieldstone Farm Market in Marion, Massachusetts

Foodies in Massachusetts

Windfall Market in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Highland Park Market in Glastonbury, Connecticut

The product comes in a 15 ounce, clear plastic container marked with UPC #0 18586 00114 4 and a best by date of 3/8/2023 on the label on the back panel.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the egg-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

Consumers who have purchased 15 ounce packages of Candy Corn are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-508-832-6300 Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm ET.