Elisabetta and Stella Projects Awarded ‘Developments Of Distinction’ By Novogradac
Affordable Housing For Underrepresented Communities Wins Award!DENVER, COLO., USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman & Company has won the Novogradac 2022 "Developments of Distinction" award for Excellence in Affordable Housing for The Elisabetta and Stella projects in Denver, Colorado.
The Elisabetta, a new construction, mixed-use development, includes 91 units of affordable housing in the Globeville Neighborhood in North Denver. The new community serves residents and households earning 30%, 50%, and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Twenty-five percent (25%) of the units in the development are set aside for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The first floor includes 12,500 square feet of space for the Laradon Adult Day Program.
The Stella is a newly constructed 132-unit mixed-use community next door to Elisabetta and includes 6,000 square feet of space for Laradon Career Center.
The designs of Elisabetta and Stella were influenced by the concept of Trauma-Informed Design (TID) that promotes safety and well-being in the design processes, spaces, and programs. The developments integrate housing for individuals with developmental disabilities into affordable housing and provide a safety net of services within the buildings.
TID environments promote physical, mental, and social health. While this approach is common in healthcare facilities, TID is growing in the affordable housing sector with the widespread knowledge of mental health and the prevalence of trauma.
Gorman & Company is honored to be recognized as an affordable housing partner to underserved and underrepresented communities in a historic Denver neighborhood susceptible to gentrification. “This year’s winners show what happens when passionate people work together to make a difference,” said Rebecca Arthur, Novogradac partner and chair of the conference.
“The Stella and Elisabetta are shining examples of Gorman & Company’s growing portfolio of permanent supportive housing communities across the US that serve special needs populations. Our partnership with Lardon Hall is the key to what will make these developments successful over the long term. We are incredibly grateful to Laradon Hall, as well as the City of Denver and the State of Colorado, for coming together to make this public/private/non-profit partnership happen,” said Kimball Crangle, Gorman & Company Colorado Market President.
About Gorman and Company
Gorman & Company revitalizes communities through innovative housing partnerships with municipalities, government organizations, and nonprofits. They specialize in affordable and workforce housing, and revitalization efforts through collaborative partnerships. Gorman & Company has offices in Colorado and is headquartered in Wisconsin. Founded in 1984, Gorman has been recognized as one of the nation’s top “Affordable Housing Developers” by Affordable Housing Finance magazine for more than a decade. Learn more about their diverse portfolio of national projects on their website.
Melissa Badini
Gorman & Company
+1 6088355899
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other