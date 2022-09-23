Delaware Natural Resources Police Cite Sussex Man for Illegal Dumping

Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit (ECU) arrested a Georgetown man Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a charge of illegal dumping on a public roadway.

After an investigation by ECU officers, Serapio Zapata, 58, was issued an e-ticket with a fine of $637 for causing or contributing to the discharge of solid waste materials.

DNREC reminds Delawareans and visitors to Keep DE Litter Free, not to litter, to help clean up our outdoor spaces, and protect the state’s unique natural heritage.

Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a jury trial at which the State bears the burden of proving each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

