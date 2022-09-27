Suffolk County House Buyers Reveals How It Helps Long Island Homeowners Sell Properties Quickly On The Donna Drake Show

Jeremiah Dalton was recently interviewed on The Donna Drake Show about how Suffolk County House Buyers helps homeowners sell their houses fast for cash.

Sell your Long Island house fast with our hassle-free home-buying process. We've literally helped hundreds of homeowners find solutions to their tricky real estate situations.” — Jeremiah Dalton

CENTERPORT, NY, USA, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent episode of The Donna Drake Show , Jeremiah Dalton, owner of Suffolk County House Buyers , appeared as a guest who explained how his company helps homeowners sell their houses fast and hassle-free. He also discussed the importance of timing when selling houses or properties.The talk show started with Donna asking Jeremiah why he loves the game Monopoly and what makes Suffolk County House Buyers different from other homebuyers.“I think the best part about Monopoly is that it's a combination of some luck and some skill at the same time,” Dalton explained. “There was like; there was, in essence, a game of chance but a game of skill combined together,” he added.Dalton told Donna that what his company, Suffolk County House Buyers, does that is different from other homebuyers is that they have a streamlined home-buying process.“We don't have any inspections, and we can move very, very quickly. Real estate transactions, on the whole, are very, very complicated. So when you have attorneys and everything like that, we just streamlined the whole process to make it a very smooth, fast and efficient,” explained Dalton.Dalton added that some of Suffolk County House Buyers’ customers are people who need quick cash because they want to get their kids in another school district or they need to move to Florida, or they need to start a new job and hanging on to a piece of property for too long costs them more money.According to Dalton, Suffolk County House Buyers’ home-buying process doesn’t only make house-selling hassle-free and less stressful, but it also gives their clients peace of mind.“So there's something to be said about peace of mind and just having a very smooth and efficient process.So, at the end of the day, we want the people that we buy from when the situation is over, they say yes, we might have left some money on the table, but it was faster, it was easier, and it left us in a much better place than if we have tried to wait and potentially put ourselves out there on the open market where it could have taken three, six, nine months to actually sell,” Dalton explained further.Dalton also explained that what Suffolk County House Buyers sells and provides is certainty.“What we sell and what we provide is a certainty. You want to close on a certain day, provided the titles are clear, we will make sure that happens,” Dalton assured potential sellers.Donna then asked Dalton if Suffolk County House Buyers focuses on both homes and commercial property.“We are predominantly residential, but we will certainly, if somebody wants to bring us a commercial property, we will evaluate it and see if it makes sense,” replied Dalton.The Donna Drake Show, which airs across the US and in 25 countries, is a weekly, one-hour television and digital series featuring interviews with celebrity entertainers, sports legends, top journalists, business moguls, authors, motivational speakers, medical professionals, health and wellness experts, beauty and fashion icons, chefs, non-profit groups and everyday heroes sharing their stories of triumph, inspiration and perseverance.Suffolk County House Buyers is a family-owned business based out of Long Island.It is a real estate solutions and investment firm that specializes in helping homeowners get rid of burdensome houses fast. It comprises a team of investors and problem solvers who can buy houses fast with fair all-cash offers.Long Island homeowners interested in selling their houses or properties to Suffolk County House Buyers can contact its team directly at 631-825-7957 or through its website www.suffolkcountyhousebuyers.com

Jeremiah Dalton of Suffolk County House Buyers is interviewed by The Donna Drake Show