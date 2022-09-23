XPeng Adjusts Configurations of G9 Flagship SUV in Response to High Demand for Optional Specs of Cutting-Edge Technologies

XPeng Inc. (("XPENG" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced adjustments to the configurations of its G9 Flagship SUV, launched in the Chinese market on September 21. These adjustments reflect the Company's commitment to customer experience, and the high demand for certain specifications of the G9, particularly the optional spec packages of cutting-edge technologies.

The following table shows the latest set of XPENG G9 versions:

Version Price RMB XPILOT

System 5D Music

Cockpit XNGP

System 570 570 Plus 309,900 ● - - 570 Pro 329,900 ● ● - 570 Max 349,900 ● ● ● 702 702 Pro 349,900 ● ● - 702 Max 369,900 ● ● ● 650 650 Performance Pro

(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension) 399,900 ● ● - 650 Performance Max

(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension) 419,900 ● ● ● 650 Launch Edition

(4WD/dual-chamber air suspension) 469,900 ● ● ● *Number of the G9 version represents CLTC driving range.

* " ● " standard specification; " - " specification not included.

All XPENG G9 versions come standard with 800 V high-voltage platform and 3C battery pack. The 650 versions provide optional equipment for 4C supercharging battery pack.

For more information of G9, please visit XPENG's official website: https://www.heyxpeng.com/g9?prentId=199

For the G9's full specifications available for the Chinese market, please visit XPENG's official Chinese website: https://www.xiaopeng.com/g9/configuration.html#id-5

G9 visual library: XPENG G9 visual library

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng's goals and strategies; XPeng's expansion plans; XPeng's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPeng's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

