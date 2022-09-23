Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Welcomes Eric Wendler as the Firm's First Director of Business Development

Eric brings over 35 years of business development, relationship management and marketing experience to the team.

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier advisory firm, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF), is pleased to announce that Eric Wendler has joined the team as the Firm's Director of Business Development.

As Director of Business Development, Eric is responsible for developing new business relationships with organizations and business owners requiring audit, tax and advisory services. He also collaborates with Firm leadership to determine new business strategies and develop new service lines. Additionally, Eric represents BSSF in numerous business and industry affiliated groups.

"We are thrilled to have Eric join us as our Director of Business Development," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "We look forward to Eric's expertise and leadership as we continue to focus on our organic growth across our geographic markets."

Eric has over 35 years of business development, relationship management and marketing experience. He has worked with companies ranging from privately held middle market companies to Fortune 500 companies. Eric has a strong background serving a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, healthcare, financial services, life sciences and technology.

"I am very excited about the opportunity to join BSSF," said Eric. "I look forward to working with the practice leaders to help the organization expand its growth in industries we serve and new markets while continuing to deliver a high level of service to current clients."

Eric is a member of several professional associations, including the Association for Corporate Growth and the Greater Baltimore Economic Forum. He also serves as a speaker for The Maryland Business Roundtable for Education.

In addition to his business development background, Eric is also an avid volunteer within the Central Maryland community. He is a former member of the Board of Directors for Health Care for the Homeless, a medical clinic located in Baltimore, Maryland. He is also a former Advisory Board Member for Vanguard Collegiate Middle School, also located in Baltimore. Additionally, Eric spent 10 years volunteering as a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In recognition of his exceptional volunteer service, Eric was awarded the Big Brother of the Year distinction.

While Eric will be based in the Frederick, Maryland BSSF Office, he has roots in the Central Pennsylvania region. He was born and raised in Hanover and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Shippensburg University. He also previously lived in Camp Hill and managed a sales office in Harrisburg.

To learn more about Eric, please visit https://www.bssf.com/our-team/eric-wendler/.

ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services across the Mid-Atlantic Region. BSSF is nationally ranked the #2 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic and one of the top ten Best Firms for Young Accountants in the U.S. In 2021, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, 717.761.7171 x2100, JeshanahFox@bssf.com

SOURCE Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz