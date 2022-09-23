New York State Senator Anthony H. Palumbo Hosts 2022 Re-Election Campaign Event

Senator Anthony H. Palumbo (m) with New York District Court Judge Karen Wilutis & her husband Steven, photo courtesy of Don Fitzgibbon Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Senator Anthony H. Palumbo, Former Vice Chairman VFW National Legislative Committee Joseph Cognitore, photo courtesy of Don Fitzgibbon Christine Montanti Senior Editor of Social Life Magazine, Senator Anthony H. Palumbo's wife Tracy Palumbo, photo courtesy of Don Fitzgibbon

Senator Palumbo stated what his priorities for his next term would be during event

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York State Senator Anthony H. Palumbo hosted a re-election campaign fundraiser event, on Wednesday, September 21st which was held at Broadway Market in Rocky Point, New York. Noteworthy attendees traveled from around the region to support Senator Palumbo at the event. Elected officials included: Former New York State Senator Ken LaValle who, with his wife, sponsored the event, Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro, Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle, Former Vice Chairman VFW National Legislative Committee Joseph Cognitore, New York District Court Judge Karen Wilutis and her husband Steven, and Law enforcement and union representatives.



At the event, Senator Palumbo stated what his priorities for his next term would be. “I have a very specific priority for myself statewide which is Karilyn’s Law with respect to making some real adjustments to the guardianship law which is a longtime coming.” Senator Palumbo’s proposed legislation known as Karilyn’s Law would provide relatives of guardianship abuse victims who are being denied contact with their loved ones, the right to a court hearing to address their concerns. Karilyn’s Law would prevent a guardian, care manager or power of attorney from arbitrarily terminating visitation rights and isolating vulnerable individuals.



Senator Palumbo also stated that he is committed to helping his district address post-pandemic challenges, as well as helping solve the significant issues with taxes and living affordability on Long Island. “We have a huge out-migration of people. We lost more people than any other big-city state. I think that has a lot to do with affordability. We have high taxes and are the most taxed state in the Union. It’s really about making New York more affordable.”



When asked if Congressman Lee Zeldin were elected as governor how that would improve problematic issues in New York State, Senator Palumbo replied, “I have worked closely with Congressman Zeldin, hopefully soon to be Governor Zeldin. I worked with him when he was in the Senate, and I was in the State Assembly. It just brings balance to a system that is now run by one party which is very NYC centric. We have very different needs and wants when it comes to the dynamics of this state whether it is Long Island, the Southern Tier, the Finger Lakes or the North Country. There are very different issues that apply to each area. Unfortunately, we have been run by New York City. Having some diversity of thought is always a good thing. We really do need a Republican in the Governor’s Mansion because that will create some balance that is desperately needed in New York.”



Other priorities for Senator Palumbo are to help address the issue of increasing crime and changing the bail reform laws that have allowed criminals to return to the street shortly after being arrested. “Unfortunately, we have a lot of work to do in New. York. If I am fortunate enough be re-elected, we will get back there in January and get right back to work.”

