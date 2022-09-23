Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,497 in the last 365 days.

Strike Averted at Six KPC Health Hospitals as Workers, Management Reach Agreement

Five-Day Strike was to be Held at Six Facilities Across Southern California

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Late last night, workers and management at KPC Health reached a tentative agreement, allowing workers to call off an impending five-day strike scheduled to begin Monday, September 26 at 6am. The new agreement significantly raises wages at six KPC facilities across Orange County and the Inland Empire, addressing workers’ concerns about chronic short staffing and high turnover.

“We’ve had such a hard time keeping good healthcare workers at our hospital. New employees come in, but between the tough, risky workload and the low pay, they quickly move on to better paying jobs, sometimes in a matter of weeks,” said Mychelle Ramey, a Respiratory Therapist at South Coast Global Medical Center. “With this new agreement, we have a better shot of attracting and retaining good caregivers here, which means better, safer care for our patients and our community.”

The tentative agreement applies to a variety of job classes across six facilities, including respiratory therapists, licensed vocational nurses, certified nursing assistants, radiology technologists, food service workers, operating room and emergency room technicians, unit secretaries, transporters, and admitting clerks. Affected KPC facilities include Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville, Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, Hemet Global Medical Center, and Menifee Valley Medical Center.             

KPC Health Inc. is a for-profit, nationwide healthcare chain. More than 1,400 KPC Health Inc. employees are members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), and their contract with the hospital expired July 13, 2022.

# # # # #

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.


Tom Parker
Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW)
510-384-6904
tparker@seiu-uhw.org

You just read:

Strike Averted at Six KPC Health Hospitals as Workers, Management Reach Agreement

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.