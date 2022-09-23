Submit Release
News Search

There were 311 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,066 in the last 365 days.

VOYAGE INTO A MYRIAD OF POEMS

"All In One Mystery"

Poet Keith Paul Phillip cleverly composes a collection of mind-blowing poems.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "All In One Mystery" is a collection of poetic musings that contains the extraordinary sacrifices and contributions in the events that have greatly influenced the lives of people around the globe in unimaginable ways. In Phillip’s book, he offers a set of meticulously crafted poems that speak directly to the reader’s heart and mind.

Poet Keith Paul Phillip tackles several aspects of different cultures such as Africa and America, uniquely narrates in a perspective based on the matters of the spiritual and the mundane. All In One Mystery is a discovery that depicts the different emotions of a human being and conveys an important message that states the connection between one’s soul and one’s true nature.

One of Phillip’s lines found in the book makes a lasting impression on most readers. “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole picture, which sometimes we feel that we should know but Discipline is the bridge between our goals and accomplishments.”

Keith Paul Phillip is a poet born with a natural gift that he uses to create a significant impact on society through his mesmerizing poetry. Phillip is the author of the book Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste which contains a collection of intense poems, a dive-in into the world of Phillip’s creative mind. Phillip concludes that there is something greater than himself that exists in this universe and that his connection to a specific aspect of nature serves as the foundation of his many works.



About Bookside Press:


Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.

Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+17148861775 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

VOYAGE INTO A MYRIAD OF POEMS

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.