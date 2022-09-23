VOYAGE INTO A MYRIAD OF POEMS
Poet Keith Paul Phillip cleverly composes a collection of mind-blowing poems.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "All In One Mystery" is a collection of poetic musings that contains the extraordinary sacrifices and contributions in the events that have greatly influenced the lives of people around the globe in unimaginable ways. In Phillip’s book, he offers a set of meticulously crafted poems that speak directly to the reader’s heart and mind.
Poet Keith Paul Phillip tackles several aspects of different cultures such as Africa and America, uniquely narrates in a perspective based on the matters of the spiritual and the mundane. All In One Mystery is a discovery that depicts the different emotions of a human being and conveys an important message that states the connection between one’s soul and one’s true nature.
One of Phillip’s lines found in the book makes a lasting impression on most readers. “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole picture, which sometimes we feel that we should know but Discipline is the bridge between our goals and accomplishments.”
Keith Paul Phillip is a poet born with a natural gift that he uses to create a significant impact on society through his mesmerizing poetry. Phillip is the author of the book Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste which contains a collection of intense poems, a dive-in into the world of Phillip’s creative mind. Phillip concludes that there is something greater than himself that exists in this universe and that his connection to a specific aspect of nature serves as the foundation of his many works.
