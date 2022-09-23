CONNECTIONS THROUGH POETRY
Poet Keith Paul Phillip composes a collection of poetic musings.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "All In One Mystery" is a book that has been in the making for two years by Keith Paul Philip. The book contains the extraordinary sacrifices and contributions to the events that have strongly influenced the lives of people in several ways. Phillip offers the readers his collection of intricately crafted poems proving his gift as a poet.
All In One Mystery contains several aspects of diverse cultures such as Africa and America and narrates in a unique perspective based on the matters of the spiritual and the mundane. Poet Phillip has a talent for painting a fascinating picture in the reader’s mind, making each read an astounding journey of discovery and learning. All In One Mystery is an eye-opener that depicts the different emotions of an individual and conveys an important message that states the connection between one’s soul and one’s true nature.
Keith Paul Phillip has been with a gift he has naturally acquired. Phillip uses his potential to make a powerful impact on the hearts and minds of people by creating poems and stories with his literary art. Keith Paul Phillip is also the author of the book Be Patient, Be Brave, Fearless, Never In A Haste which contains a collection of fascinating poems. Phillip believes that there is something greater than himself that exists in this universe and his connection to a definite aspect of nature is the foundation of his entire work.
