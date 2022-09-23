NORMAN CURREY: THE INTERESTING HISTORY OF MANKIND’S PROGRESSION TO CONTROL THE SKY
Norman Currey embarks readers on a flight on the history of aviation.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Norman Currey meticulously explains the rich history and common misconceptions of the history of aviation. As most people have been fascinated with the wonders of the flying machine and have associated several iconic figures with the world of aviation, Currey points out the misinformation about the early stages of the significant invention.
Filled with an abundance of photographs, sketches, and schematics of several aircraft, readers will be captivated while understanding the rich and detailed history that Currey has provided. Norman Currey pays homage to the father of aviation, Sir George Cayley, and the many contributions he has done that are an essential piece to the success of aircraft technology today. Currey has spent most of his life in the world of aviation and by composing "Airplane Stories and Histories", Currey hopes to open the minds of readers and appreciate the beauty and struggles of the progress of aircraft machinery.
Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926, and the years 1941 to 1943, it was Currey’s first-hand encounter with aircraft in the Air Training Corps. Immediately after graduating high school, Currey attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield and had a career as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet. Currey then moved to Canada and worked as a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years.
