Norman Currey Offers An Aviation Lovers’ New Best Friend
Norman Currey pens a book that is filled with facts and information about aviationTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman Currey composes "Airplane Stories and Histories", a book that serves as a guide that will take readers on a flight to the rich history of aircraft technology, along with several iconic figures that have significantly contributed to the success of the flying machine. Currey also states several misconceptions regarding the history of aviation and introduces to readers the lesser-known pioneers that deserve the same amount of respect as the other remarkable people of aviation.
This book is even perfect for those who aren’t very familiar with aviation as it avoids technical jargon, making his book, "Airplane Stories and Histories", an enjoyable and informative read filled with several photographs, sketches, and schematics of several aircraft that provide sufficient details for readers with a plan to make further research with reliable sources. Currey introduces Sir George Cayley, the father of aviation, and his countless contributions to the progression of aircraft technology.
Norman Currey was born on the North Sea Coast of Scarborough, Yorkshire, in 1926. He had his first experience with aircraft and soon discovered his passion in the Air Training Corps in the years 1941 to 1943. After completing high school, Currey attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield and worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet. Currey has spent three decades at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects, and is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. Currey is also the author of the book Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices.
