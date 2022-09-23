Norman Currey Writes A Delightful Book For The Aviation Fans
Chartered Engineer Norman Currey authors a read that will surely excite aviation buffs with the book Airplane Stories and Histories.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The book "Airplane Stories and Histories" by Norman Currey is a treasure trove of knowledge for aviation enthusiasts. This enjoyable read covers a wide range of aviation-related facts and topics, from the Wright Brothers' famous discovery that gave rise to modern airplanes to the author's own professional experiences while working in the industry.
“...what shines through here is Currey’s lifelong passion for all things aviation. While "AIRPLANE STORIES AND HISTORIES" offers a bevy of names, dates, and technical jargon, Currey’s conversational tone and in-depth knowledge make for an ‘easy’ read throughout.”, IndieReader rates the book 3.9 stars out of 5.
Born in 1926, Norman Currey hails from Scarborough, Yorkshire. His first experience with the aviation industry was when he served in the British Air Training Corps in 1941. After finishing high school, he attended the Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years before migrating to Canada to work as a design engineer. He then proceeded to work in research and development for Lockheed. Now in retirement, Currey is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, a Chartered Engineer (UK), and has written numerous publications about aviation.
Peppered with interesting information and facts about everything aviation, Norman Currey’s book "Airplane Stories and Histories" is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other