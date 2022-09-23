Submit Release
GP Transco is Awarded the ALAN Humanitarian Logistics Award by the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN)

GP Transco received its honor for creating Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine (TLPU), raising nearly $2.5 million for the cause.

/EIN News/ -- JOLIET, Ill., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GP Transco, a trucking and logistics company based out of Joliet IL was recently honored with the ALAN Humanitarian Logistics Award by the American Logistics Aid Network, along side Fleet Advantage, SEKO Logistics, and Vector Global Logistics, who also received the award. "Today we're honored to recognize a few of the people and businesses that have been a beacon of hope during disasters like the recent flooding in Kentucky, COVID-19 and the conflict in Ukraine," said ALAN Executive Director Kathy Fulton. "Their combined efforts have raised millions of dollars for disaster survivors — and inspired comparable donations of warehousing space, transportation services and building supplies."

Trucking and Logistics Professionals (TLPU) was created at the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in attempts to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine among trucking companies and other organizations in the logistics industry. Operated by GP Transco, as of today, TLPU was able to raise over $2.5 million for the cause, and aims to continue raising funds and awareness. "I have been blown away by the generosity and the willingness to help," said Sergey Bort, GP Transco's VP of Marketing & Strategic Business Development and founder of TLPU. "I'd like to say thank you to each of the companies who contributed to this important cause and I hope to see more businesses joining forces with us in the near future." Funds raised by TLPU go directly to the Red Cross, Unicef, and Save The Children

About the Company:
GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions. 

To learn more about GP Transco, visit www.gptransco.com.

To learn more about Trucking & Logistics Professionals for Ukraine (TLPU), visit www.tlpu.net.

Contact Information:
James Paul
Marketing Manager
jimmy@gptransco.com
708-298-5424

