Norman Currey Authors An Aviation Geek’s New Best Friend
Former aircraft design engineer Norman Currey offers a treat to aviation fans with book Airplane Stories and HistoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For aviation buffs, Norman Currey’s book "Airplane Stories and Histories" is a jam-packed book of information and tales about everything aeronautics. This entertaining read presents a wide range of topics in the industry—from the story of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance to the origins of the first ever aircraft.
Jason Lulos of the Pacific Book Review speaks highly of the book. “Airplane Stories and Histories: Volume I" is a well-written, concise history of modern aviation for the general public or the specialist. Author Norman Currey is an expert in the field and in addition to this well-informed overview of the last 200 years of human flight; he corrects many misconceptions about the significant ‘firsts’ in this area of human invention. This is a very interesting first volume.”
Norman Currey is a native of Scarborough, Yorkshire. He was first exposed to the aircraft industry in 1941 when he served in the Air Training Corps. Upon graduating from high school, Currey attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years before moving to Canada to work as a design engineer and then proceeded to conduct research and development in the Preliminary Design department of Lockheed. He is a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Chartered Engineer (UK). He has written numerous articles, presented lectures at two SAE Systems Conferences, and written a book on landing gear design (AIAA).
Even readers with the most basic interest in airplanes will find this book delightful. Norman Currey’s book Airplane Stories and Histories is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
